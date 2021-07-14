The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella Sells 2,647 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42.

JYNT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 325,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,904. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $89.69.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.