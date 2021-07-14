The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.26

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.26 and last traded at $87.10, with a volume of 1515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.65.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get The Joint alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 221.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.88.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,054.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in The Joint in the second quarter worth about $766,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The Joint by 1.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Joint by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 21.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.