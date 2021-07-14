The Merchants Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.80 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 521.51 ($6.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £646.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.07. The Merchants Trust has a one year low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a one year high of GBX 537 ($7.02).

In related news, insider Karen McKellar bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £15,300 ($19,989.55).

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

