The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of The New America High Income Fund worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.