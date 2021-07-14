The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,439,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

