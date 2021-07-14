The Progressive (PGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect The Progressive to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts expect The Progressive to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.93. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

