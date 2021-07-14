The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Hits $360.96 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $360.96 million and $507.39 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

