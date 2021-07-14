The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. The Toro comprises 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Toro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 276,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Toro by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $111.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,686. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

