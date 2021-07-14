The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) Director Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 50,000 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) Director Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $3,506,000.00.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00.

NYSE TTD opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

