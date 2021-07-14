The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $9.87

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $1.08 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.87 or 0.00030091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,193,204 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

