The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 2,682,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,266. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,263 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.