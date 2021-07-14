Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.47

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 2460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

TBPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.92.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.