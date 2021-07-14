Thoma Bravo Advantage’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 14th (NYSE:TBA)

Thoma Bravo Advantage’s (NYSE:TBA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Thoma Bravo Advantage had issued 90,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $900,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of TBA stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at about $26,125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth $6,908,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

