Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 10,054 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52.

On Thursday, June 17th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $549,853.26.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 130,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,836. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.