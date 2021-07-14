Thomas L. V. Newberry Sells 9,180 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NYSE:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NYSE:AMSWA) Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 9,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $222,615.00.

AMSWA stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,475. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

