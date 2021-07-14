Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $2,683,200.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,760,000.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $2,566,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $2,653,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $2,646,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $2,743,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $2,684,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $2,601,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $2,582,800.00.

NYSE IBKR opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

