Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,760,000.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $2,566,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $2,683,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $2,692,400.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $2,646,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $2,743,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $2,684,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $2,601,200.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

