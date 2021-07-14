Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,760,000.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $2,566,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $2,683,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $2,692,400.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $2,646,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $2,743,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $2,684,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $2,601,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $2,582,800.00.

NYSE:IBKR opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.