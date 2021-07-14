Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$139.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$128.00 to C$139.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$128.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$131.67.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI opened at C$126.57 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$91.03 and a 52-week high of C$127.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$119.26.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.