Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 670,419 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 756.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,419 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTG opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

