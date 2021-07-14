Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 7,249 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after buying an additional 514,492 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 303,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,549,000.

BIV opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

