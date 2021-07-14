Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chemed were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed stock opened at $477.78 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.72.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

