Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.01 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,189 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.