Tierion (TNT) Price Reaches $0.12

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Tierion coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

