Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CTO Sells $96,000.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CTO Marc Nissan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. 275,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,311. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $478.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Tilly’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 669,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.