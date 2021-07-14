TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE TIMB traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.91. TIM has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,637,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TIM by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

