Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.67

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.67 and last traded at C$9.64, with a volume of 29403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.62.

TF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$777.38 million and a PE ratio of 19.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a current ratio of 85.05 and a quick ratio of 84.65.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 141.68%.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

