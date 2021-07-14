Time New Bank Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and $1.75 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00855943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

