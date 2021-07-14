TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $13.46

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $13.86. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 10,482 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.
The stock has a market cap of $600.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.