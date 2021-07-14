TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $13.46

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $13.86. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 10,482 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The stock has a market cap of $600.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

