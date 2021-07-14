Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Upgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMRAY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Tomra Systems ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Danske downgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

