TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,000. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III accounts for about 0.8% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $20,220,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $12,132,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $10,110,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $8,088,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $7,835,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,401. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

