Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

SOLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis increased their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $419.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.77. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. Research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

