Toroso Investments LLC Invests $180,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,860,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 863,734 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,376,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

