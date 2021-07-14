Toroso Investments LLC Invests $220,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after purchasing an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2,296.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,580,000 after acquiring an additional 510,140 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

