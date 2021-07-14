Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 644,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 1,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,349. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $18.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,254,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

