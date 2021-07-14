Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,393 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 6.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $27,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 89,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,823. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

