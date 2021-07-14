Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after acquiring an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Pentair by 62.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pentair by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pentair by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 270,514 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,128. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

