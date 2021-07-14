Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.61. 51,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of -262.66, a PEG ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $298.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

