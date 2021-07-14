Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,219 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Antero Midstream worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $15,656,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 33,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

