Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

