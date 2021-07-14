Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOT. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 107,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,544.90. Insiders have acquired 452,400 shares of company stock worth $1,923,659 in the last three months.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.33 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,065. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$4.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. Research analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

