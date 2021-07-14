Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 397,994 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after buying an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 131,484 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.