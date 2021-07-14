Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $379,000 Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $884,000.

Shares of GBF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $122.56. 1,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,083. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.49 and a one year high of $127.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.66.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

