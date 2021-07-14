Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $611,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $108.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,161. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

