Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 25,647 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.