Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,597 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,245% compared to the typical volume of 1,234 call options.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WW International by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WW International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of WW opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.81. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. Analysts predict that WW International will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

