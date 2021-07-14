Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,892 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 588% compared to the average daily volume of 566 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.57 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.