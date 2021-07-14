Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,875% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.17. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

