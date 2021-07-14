Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 328,478 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,278% compared to the average daily volume of 23,845 call options.
AbbVie stock opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
