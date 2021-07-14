Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 328,478 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,278% compared to the average daily volume of 23,845 call options.

AbbVie stock opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.