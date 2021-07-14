Traka Resources Limited (ASX:TKL) Insider Joshua Pitt Buys 7,976,017 Shares

Traka Resources Limited (ASX:TKL) insider Joshua Pitt purchased 7,976,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$127,616.27 ($91,154.48).

Joshua Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Pitt sold 34,442,803 shares of Traka Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$585,527.65 ($418,234.04).

Traka Resources Company Profile

Traka Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Gorge Creek project located in Queensland. The company also has interests in the Musgraves and the Mt Cattlin Gold projects in Western Australia. Traka Resources Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

