Traka Resources Limited (ASX:TKL) Insider Joshua Pitt Buys 7,976,017 Shares

Traka Resources Limited (ASX:TKL) insider Joshua Pitt purchased 7,976,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$127,616.27 ($91,154.48).
Joshua Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Pitt sold 34,442,803 shares of Traka Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$585,527.65 ($418,234.04).
Traka Resources Company Profile
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Traka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.